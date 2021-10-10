$206.16 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post sales of $206.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.20 million and the lowest is $199.25 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $172.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $798.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $808.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $859.16 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

CUBE traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 598,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 47.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in CubeSmart by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

