Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $404.70 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.00224066 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00123302 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00139235 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,384,315 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

