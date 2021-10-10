-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Spire reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Spire by 10.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Spire by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Spire by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. 154,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17. Spire has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.