Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Head to Head Contrast

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and General Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $45.48 million 24.84 -$178.92 million ($0.26) -2.62 General Cannabis $7.12 million 3.50 -$7.68 million N/A N/A

General Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundial Growers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sundial Growers and General Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 4 0 0 1.80 General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus target price of $0.73, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Risk and Volatility

Sundial Growers has a beta of 6.18, meaning that its share price is 518% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -707.37% -23.14% -20.54% General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77%

Summary

Sundial Growers beats General Cannabis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

