Goose Finance Price Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $797,209.16 and approximately $1.10 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00225186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00098780 BTC.

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

