$4.69 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post sales of $4.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.15 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,575%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $19.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVFM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 1,298,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $114.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

