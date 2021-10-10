$0.04 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.09. Ceridian HCM posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.90. The stock had a trading volume of 693,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,358. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $120.25.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

