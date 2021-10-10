DOGGY Market Cap Tops $45.32 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, DOGGY has traded 245.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market cap of $45.32 million and approximately $54.31 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00131935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00084753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,128.10 or 0.99872342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.79 or 0.06271530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,048,612,998 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

