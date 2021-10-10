ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $883,123.93 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $883,123.93 and $755.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015632 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001266 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005702 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.