THETA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $278.16 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One THETA coin can now be bought for about $6.60 or 0.00011944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $6.60 billion and $278.16 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00225186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00098780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

