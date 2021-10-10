Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce $410.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.10 million and the highest is $414.59 million. Atlas reported sales of $386.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlas by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 62.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATCO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 293,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Atlas has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

