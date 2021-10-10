Analysts Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $528.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

