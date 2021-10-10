Zacks: Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. Avnet posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,821,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after buying an additional 633,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avnet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 622,362 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avnet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after buying an additional 457,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avnet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,747 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 756,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.