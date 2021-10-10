Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $5.19 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $20.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVT shares. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist dropped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $31,821,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 30.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 457,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

