Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $120,000.00. Altimmune reported sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Altimmune has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $24.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 258,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

