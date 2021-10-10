$23.22 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post $23.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $18.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $90.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $91.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,629 shares of company stock valued at $14,172,032 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 949,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

