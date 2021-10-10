Aurox Price Tops $90.40 on Exchanges (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Aurox has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $90.40 or 0.00163777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $47.18 million and $359,005.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00224650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098620 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

