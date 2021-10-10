$0.01 EPS Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHEF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. 206,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.32.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

