Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.26 Million

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report $31.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.71 million and the lowest is $29.80 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $122.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $126.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $152.97 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $173.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 364,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,018. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.