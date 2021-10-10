Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.26 Million

Brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report $31.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.71 million and the lowest is $29.80 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $122.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $126.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $152.97 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $173.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 364,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,018. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

