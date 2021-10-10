YENTEN (YTN) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $70,302.37 and $16.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,198.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.91 or 0.06365953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00323259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.65 or 0.01088155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.00502057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00342344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00327354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005065 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

