Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report $77.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.86 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $13.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 476.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $362.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.67 million to $368.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

