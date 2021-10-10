Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report $77.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.86 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $13.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 476.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $362.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.67 million to $368.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.