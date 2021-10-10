The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to post $330.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.98 million. The AZEK reported sales of $263.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.82 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The AZEK by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,558,000 after acquiring an additional 238,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

