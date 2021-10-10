Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.22. Heska posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 287.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSKA stock traded down $7.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.10. 29,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,668. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heska has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.42 and a beta of 1.72.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.