Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of SHEN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.49. 103,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,396. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

