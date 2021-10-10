Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Points International posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.45 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.34. 6,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,407. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. Points International has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.06 million, a P/E ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Points International by 11.7% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

