Minter Network (BIP) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $5,973.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,858,678,256 coins and its circulating supply is 4,653,468,689 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

