Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0105 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $299,585.77 and $62.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00064626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00084684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,106.94 or 0.99762163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.19 or 0.06262297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.