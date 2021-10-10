$0.46 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.41. Cognex reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.29. 312,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,423. Cognex has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

