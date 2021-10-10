QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.52.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. 349,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,331. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

