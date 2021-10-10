Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,536 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,273,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,043,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,410,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $344,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,731 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $272.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $1,171,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total value of $4,863,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,478 shares of company stock valued at $203,925,555 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

