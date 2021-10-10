Compound Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $315.97 or 0.00574055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $132.06 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

