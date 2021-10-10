TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCRR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 324,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,834. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $302.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

