Brokerages Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Target Price at $9.59

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts predict that DHT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 573.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 201,509 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,978,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DHT by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 106,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

