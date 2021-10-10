Brokerages Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $68.50

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,004 shares of company stock worth $29,735,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 377,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,227. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

