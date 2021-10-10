TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,774,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,329. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

