CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $4,768,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $230.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.28. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.