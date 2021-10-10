Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,359 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,984. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.84 and its 200-day moving average is $305.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.