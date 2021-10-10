Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,473,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,424 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,791,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

UNH stock opened at $408.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The firm has a market cap of $385.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

