Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.05. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total transaction of $1,931,138.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,983,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,712 shares of company stock worth $29,313,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 37.6% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $188.80. The stock had a trading volume of 110,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.84 and a 200-day moving average of $177.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $199.04.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

