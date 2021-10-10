Zacks: Analysts Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $642,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,085. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,936. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,893.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.