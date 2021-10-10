Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $6.19 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $650,476.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00131626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00084659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,057.71 or 1.00028711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.71 or 0.06374618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003239 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

