Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWK. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.
NYSE:SWK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.28. The company had a trading volume of 523,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.07. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $161.80 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,163,000 after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
