Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWK. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.28. The company had a trading volume of 523,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.07. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $161.80 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,163,000 after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.