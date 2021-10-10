T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $211.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TROW. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.36. 991,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,748. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

