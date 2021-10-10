Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 295,940 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $494,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $230.27 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $448.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

