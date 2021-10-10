Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 39,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. Brenntag has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $20.99.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

