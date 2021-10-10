ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.22. ATN International posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,632. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.10 million, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -188.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ATN International in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ATN International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

