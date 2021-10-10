TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $6.30 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,774,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.