Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,884 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

