Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Reduced by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,411,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,510,468 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,703,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $251.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

