Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $25.76 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.2% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,613,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,588,000 after acquiring an additional 661,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,770,000 after buying an additional 62,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,850,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,794,000 after buying an additional 144,938 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 59,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,710,000 after buying an additional 61,581 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.22. 8,190,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,556,395. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

